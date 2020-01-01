Free Text-To-Speech and Text-to-MP3 for French

Easily convert your French text into professional speech for free. Perfect for e-learning, presentations, YouTube videos and increasing the accessibility of your website. Our voices pronounce your texts in their own language using a specific accent. Plus, these texts can be downloaded as MP3. In some languages, multiple speakers are available.

Arabic / Zeina Australian English / Russell Australian English / Nicole Brazilian Portuguese / Vitória Brazilian Portuguese / Ricardo Brazilian Portuguese / Camila British English / Amy British English / Brian British English / Emma Canadian French / Chantal Castilian Spanish / Enrique Castilian Spanish / Lucia Castilian Spanish / Conchita Chinese Mandarin / Zhiyu Danish / Mads Danish / Naja Dutch / Ruben Dutch / Lotte French / Céline French / Léa French / Mathieu German / Vicki German / Marlene German / Hans Icelandic / Dóra Icelandic / Karl Indian English / Raveena Indian English / Aditi Italian / Giorgio Italian / Carla Italian / Bianca Japanese / Mizuki Japanese / Takumi Korean / Seoyeon Mexican Spanish / Mia Norwegian / Liv Polish / Jacek Polish / Maja Polish / Jan Polish / Ewa Portuguese / Inês Portuguese / Cristiano Romanian / Carmen Russian / Maxim Russian / Tatyana Swedish / Astrid Turkish / Filiz US English / Joey US English / Kimberly US English / Salli US English / Ivy US English / Joanna US English / Matthew US English / Kendra US English / Justin US Spanish / Penélope US Spanish / Lupe US Spanish / Miguel Welsh / Gwyneth Welsh English / Geraint

Here are some features to use while generating speech: Add a break Mary had a little lamb <break time="1s"/> Whose fleece was white as snow. Emphasizing words I already told you I <emphasis level="strong">really like </emphasis> that person. Speed For dramatic purposes, you might wish to <prosody rate="slow">slow down the speaking rate of your text.</prosody>

Or if you are in a hurry <prosody rate="fast">your may want to speed it up a bit.</prosody> Pitch Do you like sythesized speech <prosody pitch="high">with a pitch that is higher than normal?</prosody>

Or do you prefer your speech <prosody pitch="-20%">with a somewhat lower pitch?</prosody> Whisper <amazon:effect name="whispered">If you make any noise, </amazon:effect> she said, <amazon:effect name="whispered">they will hear us.</amazon:effect> Conversations It is possible to switch between speakers within the text. Just use the following format:

[speaker:Brian] Hello Emma

[speaker:Emma] Hey Brian

[speaker:Brian] How are you doing?

[speaker:Emma] I am fine. May i invite you to a cup of tea?

Facts about the French language: The French language is one of the languages in the Indo-European family. Also commonly known as a romance language, French descended from Latin. The language traces its roots back to Gaul. It evolved from the Latin spoken in Gaul, the northern parts of Gaul to be specific. Some of the languages which are closest to French include those which were spoken in the southern parts of Belgium and northern France. Even though French evolved from Gallo Romance, it also has influences from other languages, such as Celtic languages. Furthermore, the language has evolved to create creole languages. This development can be attributed to France's expansion in overseas countries. One of the most popular creole languages is Haitian Creole. French has grown to become a commonly-used language in many countries. 29 countries in the world use French as their official language. In total, about 84 countries use French for official purposes or teach it. Most of these countries also happen to be members of OIF, otherwise known as the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie. French is native to several countries, but many non-French speakers study it as a professional requirement or for fun. According to statistics, French is the third most spoken language in the world after English and Mandarin. Organizations such as the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations also use French as a primary or secondary language. Many secondary schools and universities in many countries also offer French as a course.

